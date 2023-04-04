MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 4,042 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $283.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

