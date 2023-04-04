MGO One Seven LLC Sells 181 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $181.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.22) to GBX 5,100 ($63.34) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

