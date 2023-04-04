Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 25th

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Micron Technology to earn ($0.37) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -124.3%.

NASDAQ MU opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,099.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

