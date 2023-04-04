Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

