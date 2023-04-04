Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.92. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 47,228 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on MFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
