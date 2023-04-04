Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.92. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 47,228 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

