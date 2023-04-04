Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 72,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 476,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Specifically, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

