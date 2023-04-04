Monero Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $158.20 or 0.00561266 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $74.87 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,185.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00329284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00451910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,261,436 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

