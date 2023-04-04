Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.23

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 62944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
MNTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Montauk Renewables Trading Down 10.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
