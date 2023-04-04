Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.23

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 62944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1,899.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

