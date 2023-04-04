Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Reaches $55.59 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and $2.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $8.33 or 0.00029550 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,738,544 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,670,361 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

