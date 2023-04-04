Morgan Stanley Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $14.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.80. Udemy has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Insider Activity

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $47,794.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,870 shares of company stock worth $885,189. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

