Morgan Stanley Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $27.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

VIR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 465,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,235,480 shares of company stock valued at $33,775,305. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.