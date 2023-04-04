Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) Trading Up 0.4%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 3,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 37,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 637,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 164,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 51,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

