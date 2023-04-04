Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.67

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 29589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.52%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Movado Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 196,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 18,260.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 150,463 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1,509.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.