MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the quarter. MP Materials makes up approximately 2.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.48% of MP Materials worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 474,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

