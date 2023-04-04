MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTYFF. CIBC downgraded shares of MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTYFF opened at $44.98 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

