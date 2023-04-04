Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. 2,563,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,925,078. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

