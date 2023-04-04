Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $662,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.91. 643,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

