Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,661 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3,599.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $187.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,338. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.