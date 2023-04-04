NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.00

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00007087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $72.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

