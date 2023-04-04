Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Nelnet Price Performance

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. 45,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

