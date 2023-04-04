Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Neogen stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,067 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

