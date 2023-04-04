NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of NewtekOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NEWT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 219,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NewtekOne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NewtekOne by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NewtekOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

