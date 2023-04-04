Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after buying an additional 104,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,252,000 after buying an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 73,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,780,000.

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.02. 23,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,162. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.45. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

