Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 7,035 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $42,768,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 66,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

