Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 7,035 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $42,768,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 66,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

(Get Rating)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (BATS:PSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.