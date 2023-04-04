Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 163,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $20.63 on Tuesday. 118,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,265. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

