Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $396.24. 250,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

