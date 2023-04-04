Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DVY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,441. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.