Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

