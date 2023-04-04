Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. 6,283,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,359,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.