NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.62. 1,244,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,066,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

