Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nucor were worth $31,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.63. 1,772,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,544. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

