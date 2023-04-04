Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nutanix stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nutanix by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $22,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

