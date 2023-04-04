Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
Several research firms have commented on NTNX. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Nutanix Stock Performance
Nutanix stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.30.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
