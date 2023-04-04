OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
