Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on April 28th

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance

LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.19. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The company has a market capitalization of £332.56 million, a P/E ratio of 721.43 and a beta of -0.08.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

