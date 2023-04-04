Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OMGA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jonestrading started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Featured Articles

