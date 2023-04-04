Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
