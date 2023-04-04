Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

