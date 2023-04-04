Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

ONCT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 7,484,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

