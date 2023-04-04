ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 27,066 shares.The stock last traded at $83.29 and had previously closed at $83.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

