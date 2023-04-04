OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OVH Groupe in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OVH Groupe Stock Performance

OVH Groupe stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. OVH Groupe has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $22.30.

About OVH Groupe

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

