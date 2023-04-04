Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $4.50

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.74%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,100.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,955.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

