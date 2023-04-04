Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.14. 59,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,310. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.16 and a 52-week high of C$40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,394.87. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

