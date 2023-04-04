Parker Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38,247 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $198.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $627.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

