PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Daniel Spence Sells 200,000 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,190,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,602,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PaySign Trading Down 4.9 %

PAYS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 106,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,905. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in PaySign by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PaySign by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on PaySign from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.