PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $41.00. 415,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,768,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

PBF Energy Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

