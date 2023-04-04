Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi (LON:RWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($11.43) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.57% from the company’s previous close.

Renewi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:RWI traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 607 ($7.54). The company had a trading volume of 99,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,142. Renewi has a twelve month low of GBX 479.50 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 853 ($10.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 653.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.12 million, a P/E ratio of 607.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

