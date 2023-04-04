Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $375.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,629. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $420.82. The company has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.15 and a 200-day moving average of $358.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

