Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. Elevance Health comprises about 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $9,754,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $254,151,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.08. 405,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

