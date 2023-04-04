Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. 1,733,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,519. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

