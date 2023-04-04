Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.92. 1,694,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

