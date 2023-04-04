Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE IBM opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

